From shirts to kurtas: These 5 wardrobe essentials will carry you through the monsoon season
Planning your monsoon closet? Here are a few essentials you will need for practical and effortless styling.
Monsoon fashion is entirely different from summer or any other season's picks. It is required to be careful with picking the outfits that not only makes you feel comfortable but also ensures effortless fashion. Whether you are a working professional or a student who has to commute for work, or a business owner, here are a few pieces you need to ensure perfect monsoon styling. These pieces will not just ensure quick fashion but also save you from spoiling your look that comes with the monsoon.
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1. Relaxed denim
Having a pair of relaxed denim has become a cornerstone of the modern wardrobe, offering comfort, versatility and effortless style. They are easy to dress up or down, and remain a dependable staple for navigating everything from weekday commutes to weekend plans. You can pair it with a shirt, crop top, kurti, or even your favourite top for everyday looks.
2. The shirt
A shirt is another staple piece that can add a flavour to your wardrobe. A classic button-down shirt is one of the most adaptable pieces in any wardrobe. Lightweight enough for humid days and polished enough for work, it seamlessly transitions across occasions. You can pair it with trousers, denim, a skirt, or even layer it on dresses for a stylish look. You can add a belt on shirt for a more professional and classic look.
3. The everyday T-shirt
There is no more comfortable thing than a T-shirt in the closet. The foundation of every capsule wardrobe, a well-made tee offers endless styling possibilities. Whether layered under shirts and jackets or worn on its own, it remains an everyday essential throughout the season. You can simply pair it with denim or trousers for a casual look.
4. Utility-inspired bottoms
While denims are staples, having something that ensures utility dressing continues to gain traction as consumers prioritise functionality without compromising on style. Relaxed trousers and cargo-inspired silhouettes bring ease and versatility to everyday wardrobes. They can be easily paired with T-shirts, crop tops, shirts, and even a kurti for an easy and effortless commute during the monsoon.
5. Lightweight layers
Monsoon brings relief from harsh summer weather but also brings unpredictable conditions and health struggles. Unpredictable weather calls for versatile layering pieces that can be easily added or removed throughout the day. Lightweight jackets and overshirts offer practicality while elevating everyday looks. You can layer the jacket on a T-shirt, crop top, and dress for a more professional look.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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