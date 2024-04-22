Maya raises betrayal pitch, woos Muslims in Amroha

Raising the betrayal pitch in Amroha where suspended BSP MP Kunwar Ali is now the Congress candidate, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday called upon party supporters to ensure the victory of her party’s candidate Chaudhary Mujahid Hussain with a bigger margin in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls than in the 2019 election to send a message to the NDA and INDIA bloc that the constituency remains a strong base of her party. Bahujan Samaj Party's national president Mayawati addresses an election rally at Kavi Nagar Ramlila Ground, in Ghaziabad , India on Sunday (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The BSP had won the seat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls but the victorious candidate did not care for the policies of the party, dignity of the party leadership or the people, Mayawati alleged, further claiming that he did not work for the development of the constituency or the welfare of the masses.

“He betrayed the party and the people who are aware of the fact,” she said.

The BSP has given the opportunity to another Muslim candidate Chaudhary Mujahid Hussain and voters should send him to the Lok Sabha, she said.

She reminded people that the BSP is contesting the election, not in alliance with the BJP or the Congress but on its own strength.

“In the distribution of tickets, I have ensured participation of the sarva samaj,” she said.

Asking people to reject the BJP government’s freebies, she urged them to vote for the BSP to lead a life of life of dignity.

“To get votes of the poor, the BJP government is distributing free ration to the people,” she said.

After formation of the BSP government at Centre “atrocities” on Muslims will be checked and economic policies will be revised to provide relief to the poor, she promised.

Targeting the Congress, she said post-independence, it was in power at the Centre and various states for a long period but due to its wrong policies, the party lost power, she said.

The BJP and its allies won power at the Centre and in various states due to communal, casteist, capitalist politics, she alleged.

Now, due to a difference in its promises and its deeds, the BJP is not coming to power at the Centre, she predicted, while emphasising that the election should be free and fair.

“The slogans and Modi’s guarantee are not going to work in the election. The people have understood the BJP.,” she said.

“The quota for the SCs/ STs/ OBCs has not been filled in the government sector and they are not given reservation in promotion. The privatisation of public sector units has nullified reservation in jobs,” she said.

Claiming that the corruption has not been controlled, she said the borders of the country are not safe, the BSP chief said.

The people should stop the BJP, Congress and their allies from grabbing power in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, she appealed to voters.

Amroha votes in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26. The main candidates are sitting MP Kunwar Danish Ali (Congress backed by SP), Chaudhary Mujahid Hussain (BSP) and former MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar (BJP).