Maya slams Akhilesh over remark on Akash removal

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Wednesday slammed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his statement on the removal of Akash Anand from the post of national coordinator. Mayawati said it would be better if the extremely anti-Dalit SP did not comment or worry about what was going on in the BSP organization.

“The SP leadership should only worry about the condition of their own families and the candidates of their Yadav community who have been fielded in the elections. The condition of all of them is very bad,” she said.

In a post on social media platform X Mayawati said as always, the behaviour, character and face of the SP was that of a party strongly opposed to the rights of Dalits, extremely backward people and the reservation given to them in the Constitution.

“Abolishing reservation in promotion and tearing up the Bill in this regard in Parliament are actions which are difficult to forgive. Also, changing the names of districts, parks, universities etc. created by the BSP government in the name of great saints, gurus and great men born in the Bahujan community due to casteist thinking are actions of the SP government recorded as a black history ,” she said.

The BSP chief slammed Akhilesh Yadav over his post on the social media platform X in which he said that the BSP had lost the Lok Sabha elections.Without naming Mayawati, he said that the top leadership of BSP made a major reshuffle in the organization due to this failure. He was referring to the removal of Akash Anand from the post of Mayawati’s successor as well as national coordinator of the BSP.

Akhilesh said in a post on X that ,whatever steps the BSP had taken to bring about a big change in its organisation was an internal matter of the party. Actually, the real reason was that the BSP was not seen winning even a single seat. Most of the traditional supporters of BSP were also voting for India Alliance this time to save the Constitution and reservation. The BSP was taking this as a failure of its organisation. That was why its top leadership was making such a big change in the organisation but now the game had gone out of the BSP’s hands, he said.

The truth was that when the BSP had not won even a single seat in the last three phases despite being in its area of ​​influence, then there was no possibility left in the remaining four phases. “In such a situation, we appeal to all the voters that you should not waste your vote and vote for those candidates of India Alliance who are fighting to save the Constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and save reservation along with the Constitution,” he said.

