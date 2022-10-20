Maya to review civic poll preparedness tomorrow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will review party preparations for the upcoming urban local bodies’ election at the party office in Lucknow on Saturday.

A BSP leader said Mayawati will also review party’s ongoing statewide membership drive at the meeting which would be attended by divisional zonal in-charges, legislative assembly in-charge and district presidents.

The BSP is expected to contest the urban local bodies’ election on the party symbol this time. In 2017, the BSP had contested the local bodies’ election on the party symbol and two of the party candidates won mayor posts.

Considered a party with rural support base, the BSP is trying to expand its influence in the urban pockets of the state by fielding candidates for three tier urban local bodies election in municipal corporations, nagar palika parishad and nagar panchayats.