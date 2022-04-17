Mayawati expels former Uttar Pradesh minister Nakul Dubey from BSP
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday expelled former Uttar Pradesh minister Nakul Dubey from the party.
“Former minister Nakul Dubey, Lucknow, has been expelled from the party for engaging in indiscipline and anti-party activities,” BSP chief and former chief minister Mayawati tweeted on Saturday evening.
Nakul Dubey was among the BSP’s star campaigners in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in which the party faced its worst defeat, winning just a solitary seat.
Although Mayawati cited “indiscipline and anti-party” activities, the actual reason for the party expelling an old hand isn’t clear. It couldn’t be immediately known if Nakul Dubey was joining any other party.
After Satish Chandra Mishra, Dubey was among the party’s main Brahmin leaders.
In the run-up to the 2022 UP polls, many BSP lawmakers had left the party and joined the Samajwadi Party, which emerged as the chief opposition in UP.
Earlier in the day, Mayawati had referred to the Agra incident where a high iron mast fell at a function in which a former gram pradhan (village head) was killed. She urged the BJP to ensure against a repeat of such incidents.
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had a narrow escape during the Agra incident on Friday evening.
“My deepest condolences to the aggrieved family and I expect the government to help them at the earliest,” she said. She had in another tweet welcomed the resignation of a Karnataka minister (KS Eshwarappa) over a suicide case.
-
SAD accuses govt of not seeking relief for wheat growers
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday lashed at the Aam Aadmi Party government for not approaching the Centre to seek compensation for farmers who suffered huge losses due to fall in wheat crop yields because of inclement weather. SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said farmers had not only suffered losses due to the natural calamity which had struck them but were now also facing value cuts on account of shrivelled grains.
-
UP CM directs health officials in Noida, Ghaziabad to be on ‘alert mode’
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed health department officials to be on “alert mode” in the National Capital Region districts, where Covid-19 cases are on an upward spiral. Adityanath also directed officials to undertake genome-sequencing of all positive patients in both Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts. According to official records, UP has 507 active cases on Saturday and these include 218 in Gautam Budh Nagar and 90 in Ghaziabad alone.
-
Two arrested for ₹26 lakh visa fraud in Noida
Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday arrested two suspects for defrauding a man on the pretext of getting him an international visa and duping him of ₹26.40 lakh. The police recovered 15 passports, 15 fake visas, 10 fake stamps for forging visas, five mobile phones and other items that were used in the fraud. According to the police, a complaint was registered on Friday by the victim Shiva, who is a travel agent.
-
India repatriates 2 Pak prisoners after their jail term ends
India repatriated two Pakistani prisoners, who had completed their sentence, via the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday. Sareer Begh, 50, and Muhammad Asif Khalid, 28, of Lahore were booked at the Mamdot police station in Ferozepur district. They were arrested while found roaming along the India-Pakistan border inside the Indian territory in Ferozepur district in 2016 and 2018, respectively. A team of Ferozepur police had brought both the Pakistani men to the border.
-
Man murdered in Kotkapura, unidentified persons booked
Faridkot : The district police have booked three unidentified persons for the murder of a 40-year-old man in Faridkot district's Kotkapura on Saturday. Neighbour Angrez was identified as Angrez Singh of Maur village in the district. Sub-inspector Gurjinderpal Singh said a case has been registered based on the complaint of the victim's neighbour, Kulwinder Singh. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, said the police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics