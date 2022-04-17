Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mayawati expels former Uttar Pradesh minister Nakul Dubey from BSP
Mayawati expels former Uttar Pradesh minister Nakul Dubey from BSP

Nakul Dubey was among the BSP’s star campaigners in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in which the party faced its worst defeat, winning just a solitary seat.
Mayawati cited “indiscipline and anti-party” activities as reasons for taking the step against Nakul Dubey. (FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 01:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday expelled former Uttar Pradesh minister Nakul Dubey from the party.

“Former minister Nakul Dubey, Lucknow, has been expelled from the party for engaging in indiscipline and anti-party activities,” BSP chief and former chief minister Mayawati tweeted on Saturday evening.

Although Mayawati cited “indiscipline and anti-party” activities, the actual reason for the party expelling an old hand isn’t clear. It couldn’t be immediately known if Nakul Dubey was joining any other party.

After Satish Chandra Mishra, Dubey was among the party’s main Brahmin leaders.

In the run-up to the 2022 UP polls, many BSP lawmakers had left the party and joined the Samajwadi Party, which emerged as the chief opposition in UP.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati had referred to the Agra incident where a high iron mast fell at a function in which a former gram pradhan (village head) was killed. She urged the BJP to ensure against a repeat of such incidents.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had a narrow escape during the Agra incident on Friday evening.

“My deepest condolences to the aggrieved family and I expect the government to help them at the earliest,” she said. She had in another tweet welcomed the resignation of a Karnataka minister (KS Eshwarappa) over a suicide case.

