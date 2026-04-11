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Mayawati slams previous SP govt for changing name of Jyotiba Phule Nagar district

Mayawati slams previous SP govt for changing name of Jyotiba Phule Nagar district

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 01:09 pm IST
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Lucknow, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday accused the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh of changing the name of Jyotiba Phule Nagar district to Amroha.

Mayawati slams previous SP govt for changing name of Jyotiba Phule Nagar district

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "In the memory and honour of a distinguished figure from the Extremely Backward/OBC community, my BSP government undertook numerous initiatives here in UP - including the creation of the new Jyotiba Phule Nagar district from Amroha. However, the SP government, driven by its narrow politics and casteist animosity, changed its name."

She also said that during the BSP government, Kasganj district was made Kanshiram Nagar; similarly, Kanpur Dehat was renamed as Ramabai Nagar, Sambhal as Bhimnagar, Shamli as Prabuddha Nagar, and Hapur as Panchsheel Nagar. The BSP chief charged that the SP government retained these districts, but it changed the names of all of them.

This reflects the extremely unfortunate conduct, character, and face of their PDA politics, she said.

This period marked the inception of a historic movement for women's liberation and empowerment, a struggle for which no amount of praise or commendation would be sufficient, she said in a post on X.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
jyotiba phule lucknow bahujan samaj party mayawati samajwadi party
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mayawati slams previous SP govt for changing name of Jyotiba Phule Nagar district
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mayawati slams previous SP govt for changing name of Jyotiba Phule Nagar district
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