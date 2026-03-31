BSP to sound UP poll bugle on Ambedkar birth anniv, no ticket to criminals: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday announced a grand show of strength by her party on Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14 at the Ambedkar Memorial here, saying it will mark the start of the BSP’s campaign for the 2027 UP assembly polls. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

Party workers from across the state were urged to assemble at Ambedkar Memorial along with their families to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Addressing party leaders and office bearers in a meeting organised at the BSP state unit office, Mayawati directed the party leaders to start preparations for the assembly election with full vigour.

“The selection of the candidates has started. The party has already announced candidates on various assembly seats. The selection of candidates for the remaining seats is in progress and after green signal by the party national leadership, their names will be announced,” she said.

She told the party leaders that unlike other political parties, the BSP will strictly refrain from giving tickets to criminal elements in the assembly election. The coordinators must screen the candidates properly before sending their names to the party headquarters, Mayawati said and added action will be taken against the leaders who are found lobbying for the candidates with criminal background.

“BSP is different from other political parties, its words and deeds are guided by the principle of “sarvajan hitay- sarvajan sukhay” (welfare of all),” she said and added her party will ensure due and equitable representation to all sections of society while shortlisting candidates.

To win the support of the various communities—Dalit, OBC, upper caste and Muslims—the top party leaders, including national general secretary SC Mishra, national convenor Akash Anand as well as other senior leaders will attend the meetings and cadre camps across the state, the BSP chief said.

Mayawati told the party leaders that under the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, the number of the polling stations in the state has increased from 1,62,486 to 1,77,516. The ECI has approved the proposal for allocation of polling stations based on 1,200 voters in 403 assembly constituencies.

“Earlier, the allocation of polling stations was based on 1,500 voters. With the increase of the booths, party members have been given extra time to complete the constitution of the committees in all the booths. These committees will play a crucial role in the party’s victory in the assembly election,” she said.

BSP national convenor and party chief’s nephew Akash Anand will mobilise the party cadre, particularly the youth, by organising meetings in all 75 districts. Akash will launch the party campaign after the constitution of the booth committees. “The party will restructure the organisation soon to give momentum to the election campaign. In the committees, loyal and missionary workers will be given important posts and assignments in the organisation”, she said.

Mayawati slammed the NDA government over SC, ST, OBC and women reservation. “Both the central and state governments have made the right to ‘reservation’ granted to the SC, ST, and OBC communities in the Constitution ineffective. Without their own government representing the Bahujan society, it is impossible to ensure the implementation of the provisions of Constitutions that protects the rights of the weaker sections,” she said.

“Similarly, regarding the issue of women’s reservation, it is a matter that warrants serious reflection. Can the anticipated development of women belonging to the weaker sections of society truly be achieved if they are not accorded a separate, distinct quota within this framework? The Centre must certainly pay heed to this matter,” Mayawati added.

“The country has failed to achieve development that is universally beneficial, pro-poor, and employment-generating. How can the broader public interest—encompassing the entire nation and the state—be served if development is limited to the benefit of merely a handful of people in power?,” she asked. “The country and specifically Uttar Pradesh is in dire need of development that is truly beneficial to the weaker section,” she claimed.

On the problems arising in the wake of the West Asia crisis, Mayawati said: “The rise in the prices of all commodities has compounded the misery of the poor and the working class. The government should ensure that the people do not have to endure another unprecedented period of crisis similar to the demonetisation drive or the COVID-19 pandemic.”