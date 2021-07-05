Mayawati slams RSS chief’s DNA remarks

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Monday criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that the DNA of all Indians was the same and said the comment hadn’t gone down well.

Addressing a press conference here, Mayawati said, “There is a big difference in what the RSS says and does, especially in cases of casteism, communalism and religion. They do exactly the opposite of what they say. It is known to everyone. The BSP is opposed to the parochial policy and working of the RSS.”

The RSS chief, in his address at an event ‘Hindustan First Hindustani Best’ organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Ghaziabad on Sunday, had said the DNA of all Indians was the same and those asking Muslims to leave the country could not call themselves Hindus.

She said the RSS chief’s statement was like “Muh me Ram, bagal me chhuri”, a Hindi proverb that roughly translated to showing a two-faced nature.

She also alleged that the BJP governments at Centre, Uttar Pradesh as well as in other states were running on a narrow mindset and agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) instead of the Constitution, due to which there was a sense of unease, anarchy and tension in the country.

She further said, “The religious conversion by terrorizing a person, allurement is unlawful as well as illegal. Under a planned strategy and conspiracy the BJP is deliberately making it a Hindu-Muslim issue to make a case against the whole Muslim community which is not proper.”

The former chief minister also alleged that the BJP government in UP was working with casteist, religious and political vendetta.

“The drive launched by the state government to confiscate and demolish the properties has affected the Muslim community people the most. Its creating insecurity among the Muslims which is not proper. It is raising question mark over the functioning of the state government. BSP condemns the act of the BJP government,” she said.

Earlier in a series of tweets Mayawati said, the news of a judicial inquiry set up by the French government on allegations of corruption in the purchase of Rafale fighter jets by the Indian government has made headlines again and is the subject of public discussions. It would be better if the central government also takes proper cognisance of it.

“However, the allegations of commission in defence deals and its investigation are not new. It is an old burning issue since the time of the Congress government. The BSP believes that it would be better if the present government at the Centre puts an end to this issue by settling the Rafale dispute according to public satisfaction,” Mayawati said.