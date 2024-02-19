 Mayawati snubs Congress, reiterates to go solo in polls - Hindustan Times
Mayawati snubs Congress, reiterates to go solo in polls

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 19, 2024 05:06 PM IST

Earlier, on her 68th birthday, Mayawati had announced that her party will contest the general elections alone, claiming that the party’s experiences with alliances have never been beneficial. Mayawati, however, did not rule out a post-poll alliance.

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, on Monday, reiterated her party’s stance of not forging an alliance with any party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She said that rumours were being spread on BSP’s alliances, which only proved that without BSP, certain parties may not perform well in the polls.

BSP suprempo Mayawati (Sourced)

Mayawati made this comment in response to Avinash Pande, the Uttar Pradesh in-charge of Congress and general secretary, who on Sunday said that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc wanted the BSP to join the opposition alliance.

Pande had said that INDIA bloc’s doors are ‘open’ for the BSP, and it is up to Mayawati to decide if she wants to join the united fight against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to social media on Monday, Mayawati said keeping in view the interest and welfare of the entire society, especially the poor, exploited and neglected, BSP’s decision to contest the Lok Sabha general elections on its own strength with the body, mind and money of its people across the country is firm. She said that people must remain careful of rumours.

