Medical negligence by Lko hosp: Woman alleges surgical tool left inside abdomen; 15 booked

A 57-year-old woman alleged that a surgical instrument was left inside her abdomen during a surgery at a private medical college. She also alleged that doctors and the medical college management subsequently attempted to suppress the error through fabricated medical reports. The FIR was registered on Tuesday after the woman moved court. (For representation)

An FIR in this regard was registered on Tuesday night after the woman approached a local court.

DCP (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava confirmed that an FIR had been registered under sections 125(A) (acts endangering human life) and 125B (grievous hurt caused) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against 15 individuals, including surgeons, radiologists, consultants, and senior hospital officials.

Rupa Sharma Singh, a resident of Eldeco City, got the FIR registered by the order of Lucknow judicial magistrate (V) court, dated October 4, following a probe. According to the complaint, she developed acute abdominal pain in January 2023 and sought treatment at the private hospital. Following MRI and X-ray scans on January 5, she was advised to undergo surgery and was admitted to the hospital on February 15. She underwent surgery on February 27, 2023. However, due to complications related to stitching, a second surgery was performed on March 17 and she was discharged on March 23.

The complainant alleged that soon after, she began experiencing severe and recurrent abdominal pain. Despite repeated visits to the hospital between March and May 2023, doctors allegedly prescribed only painkillers while continuing to charge consultation fees.

The situation worsened in August 2025 when Singh again visited the hospital following unbearable pain. An ultrasound conducted on August 2, allegedly detected abnormalities. However, the complainant accused doctors of deliberately preparing false and misleading ultrasound reports to hide the presence of a surgical instrument inside her body.

She claimed doctors falsely diagnosed her with appendicitis and pressured her to undergo another surgery, demanding immediate payment. Suspecting foul play, she refused and sought a second opinion.

Singh subsequently approached another private hospital, where a CT scan conducted on August 9, conclusively revealed the presence of a foreign surgical object inside her abdomen.

On August 20, she underwent a surgery during which the surgical tool was removed and shown to her family. The hospital’s discharge summary explicitly recorded “foreign body removal” during diagnostic laparotomy under general anaesthesia.

Following the procedure, Singh reportedly developed serious post-operative complications and was admitted to the ICU, further adding to physical and mental trauma.

The complainant alleged that between February 2023 and August 2025, the private hospital in question extracted nearly ₹5 lakh from her under the guise of treatment despite allegedly knowing about the presence of a surgical instrument inside her abdomen.

Singh claimed that she submitted written complaints to the Lucknow police commissioner, local police station, the chief medical officer, and the district magistrate in August 2025. However, no FIR was registered then. It was only after the court order that the police swung into action.