Medical negligence: UP consumer panel asks doctor to pay over ₹45L
The State Consumer Disputes Commission Redressal Commission has fined Dr Amrita Rai of Srijan Hospital, Kasaya Road, Padraun Kishi Nagar, ₹15,39,752 with interest @ 10% from 1.12.2020 till the date of actual payment and also directed to pay Rs30 lakh to one Sunila Sharma for mental torture, anxiety, harassment, and also to bear costs of the case with interest @ 10% from 1.12.2021.
The Commission directed the doctor to pay the whole amount of Rs.45,39,752.00 within 60 days from the date of judgment otherwise the rate of interest will be 15%. Member State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, justice Rajendra Singh, in his judgement has found the doctor guilty of medical negligence.
Applicant Sunila Sharma conceived and went to Dr Amrita Rai of Srijan Hospital for treatment on 7.5.2020. She was admitted in the hospital on 25.5.2020 and gave birth to a child after a Caesarean section. She was discharged on 31.5.2020 and told that the drain pipe shall be removed after five days. She visited Dr Rai on 5.6.2022 with a complaint of fever and stomach ache. She was again admitted and discharged after three days. However, the problem persisted and she again visited Dr Rai, who after an ultrasound test, referred her to Savitri Hospital, Gorakhpur, where she was examined by a doctor and a case of ‘Gossypiboma’ (gauze, sponges and towels, inadvertently left in the body cavity at the end of a surgical operation) was found. Some foreign item had been left in her stomach during the Caesarean operation.
On 9.6.2020 she was surgically operated upon by Dr Rajiv Sharma and a cotton pad measuring 6 X 3 X 1 inches was found in the stomach. Sharma filed a complaint with the district forum where she was awarded only ₹4 lakh in total.
She filed an appeal before the State Consumer Disputes Commission Redressal Commission where, pronouncing the judgment, member Justice Rajendra Singh awarded ₹45,39,752 to be paid within 60 days from the date of judgment.
Gurugram health dept to resume Har Ghar Dastak jab drive after almost four months
To increase the pace of vaccination in the district and focus on the administration of booster/precautionary doses, the Har Ghar Dastak campaign will start again in Gurugram after almost four months, officials of the health department said on Monday. The door-to-door vaccination campaign will be carried out in 71 villages and wards in the district on Tuesday, they said.
Masks mandatory again in Gurugram, Faridabad as Covid-19 cases rise
As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in the National Capital Region, the Haryana government announced on Monday that wearing masks is mandatory again in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. Additional chief secretary for health, Rajeev Arora, said that those found without a mask in public will have to pay a fine of ₹500 from Tuesday. The district also reported 136 recoveries, taking the tally of active cases to 781.
Commuters in a jam as protesters block, threaten to bulldoze Ghamroj toll plaza
Commuters were stuck on Sohna Road and Golf Course Extension Road during peak hour traffic on Monday morning after police diverted vehicles due to a protest by locals against the newly opened Ghamroj toll plaza. According to authorities, hundreds of residents from nearby villages gathered at the toll plaza around 9am and protested for three hours.
Into the second half of April, Lucknow bakes at 43 degrees Celsius
Lucknow recorded the season's hottest day with the temperature soaring to 43.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, 4.6 degrees above normal. The highest temperature in April was 45 degrees Celsius, recorded on April 30, 1999. Last year, the hottest day was April 29 when the temperature was recorded at 41.9 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Sultanpur and Jhansi touched 44.4 degrees Celsius. Taj city Agra recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius.
Masks mandatory again in four NCR districts of Haryana
Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday said in view of increasing cases of Covid, wearing face masks was made mandatory in four NCR districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar. Additional chief secretary for health Rajeev Arora said those found without a mask in public will have to pay a fine of ₹500 from Tuesday. The state has a Covid positivity rate of 3.22%.
