Medicine mismanagement at KGMU: In feedback, staff presents problems faced, way around

Delayed delivery, substandard medicines, frequent changes in brand and substitute medicine is compelling faculty members of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) to opt for buying medicines from stores outside the campus. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

“All the required or prescribed medicines are not available. Poor supply and poor quality of medicines is a big issue,” said a faculty member in the feedback form circulated by the KGMU Teachers’ Association (KGMUTA) in response to oral complaints by faculty members/doctors to the association.

“The feedback was collected and a letter detailing the findings has been forwarded to the university administration for necessary action. Getting quality medicines, on time, is a big issue these days, and this needs to be addressed in the interest of the patients,” said an office-bearer of the KGMUTA.

Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson KGMU said, “For any grievance there are committees. This issue will also be taken up for a solution through proper channels.”

“The supplier keeps changing brands and often there’s a supply delay. The change is often not suitable, and it is difficult to trust certain brands which are sometimes of the same price or may be higher than others,” said another faculty member in the response form.

The response was collected from various departments including gynaecology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, ophthalmology, pharmacology, radiodiagnosis, surgical oncology, vascular surgery, clinical haematology, pathology, neurosurgery, community medicine, otolaryngology, dental wing, geriatric mental health, anaesthesia, etc.

The feedback was on two aspects where the first was on the medicines faculty members prescribe to patients, and other, the medicines they get for themselves. Faculty members said that in both segments, there is a need for improvement.

“At times, medicines are delayed too much and get substituted with inferior quality medicines. Poor quality brands are being dispensed. They (suppliers) change brands of drugs every time and the quality is very poor,” said another faculty member.

Faculty members suggested improving the quality of medicines is the prime concern, while the second priority is to increase the quantity of medicines given to patients of chronic illness such as hypertension, hypothyroidism and diabetes from one month to three months. They pointed out that certain illnesses need prolonged treatment, hence, the stock of medicines should be provided for a longer period against the prescription.