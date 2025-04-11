Meerut: BJP councillor opens fire; truck driver injured

Panic prevailed in the Surajkund area of Meerut district on Thursday after a BJP councillor allegedly opened fire near the municipal corporation depot, injuring a garbage truck driver, police said. Outraged by the broad daylight incident, sanitation workers announced to strike work, demanding the arrest of the accused. The injured driver being taken to hospital. (HT photo)

According to the police, Ravindra Singh, the BJP councillor from Ward 18 (Sarai Qazi), had a heated argument with depot in-charge Rajesh Kumar earlier in the day. Although onlookers managed to defuse the situation, Singh, while leaving, allegedly threatened to teach Kumar a lesson.

Shortly after the confrontation, Singh returned to the depot with 2-3 associates and opened indiscriminate fire with a pistol. Eyewitnesses claimed Singh fired eight shots and Avinash, a garbage truck driver, sustained a bullet injury to his leg, the police said. The incident led to panic at the scene, with people running for cover. A group of drivers overpowered Singh and thrashed him before staging a roadblock in protest. The police, led by Civil Lines circle officer Abhishek Tiwari, reached the spot to bring the situation under control. Both Avinash and Singh were admitted to the hospital. SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed a firearm was recovered from the scene and the councillor was taken into custody.

“The incident took place near the municipal corporation depot in Surajkund. One employee, Avinash, was injured and has been admitted to the hospital. The accused councillor, Ravindra Singh, has been arrested and the pistol seized,” the SP said, adding further probe into the matter is ongoing, and additional security has been deployed in the area.