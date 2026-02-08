Meerut scrap dealer shot dead in ‘revenge’ killing

A scrap dealer was killed and his friend deeply wounded after a group of armed assailants opened fire at them in the Zaidi Farm area of Meerut on Friday evening, police said. (For representation)

The attack, which took place near the Nauchandi police station, was suspected to be revenge for a murder committed in June 2024, police said.

The deceased was identified as Aslam, 35, from Gali Number Two in Zaidi Farm Colony. According to police, Aslam was with his friend Shoaib (22), a cloth trader from the same area, when five to six attackers came to them on bikes and fired at Aslam.

Aslam was hit by at least four bullets in the waist, abdomen, chest and head, while Shoaib sustained a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. After the firing, the attackers fled the scene.

Family members rushed both men to Popular Hospital on Garh Road. Given Aslam’s critical condition, doctors referred him to Delhi. However, he succumbed to his injuries after reaching the capital. His body was brought back to Meerut around 11 pm, after which police took it into custody and sent it to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Based on Shoaib’s statement and complaint by Aslam’s father, eight people were booked and one arrested for the murder. Three teams, including a SWAT unit, have been deployed to track down the remaining suspects. Officials said the assailants used modern firearms in the attack.

SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said Aslam’s murder was suspected to be revenge for the murder of cloth trader Arshad, who was shot dead on June 4, 2024. Arshad was shot dead in front of minor children.

All the accused, including Aslam, were arrested and sent to jail. Aslam was released on bail three months ago, while his brother Bilal and other accused were still lodged in jail, officials said.