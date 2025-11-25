Meerut woman killed in celebratory firing during wedding procession

MEERUT A 20-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a bullet fired during celebratory gunfire at a wedding in Meerut’s Lisadi Gate area. The incident took place on Shyam Nagar 20-Foota Road on Monday night when Aksa, daughter of grocery shopkeeper Mohd Arshad, was watching a wedding procession. As the baraat was passing, several youths allegedly opened fire in the air, police said on Tuesday. Severely injured, she was rushed by her brother and an acquaintance on a motorcycle to KMC Hospital on Baghpat Road, where she succumbed to injuries. (Pic for representation)

The young woman who had cleared her Intermediate exam this year died during treatment at a hospital.

According to Aksa’s brother, Abdul Samad, a wedding procession for Suhail, son of colony resident Haji Shahnazaz, was underway on Monday night. The baraat was scheduled to leave the colony for the wedding venue near Fafunda village. Around 10pm, several people in the procession began firing shots in the air.

Aksa, who had climbed on to the terrace of her grandfather Yaseen’s house to watch the festivities, was hit in the stomach by a bullet fired during the revelry. Severely injured, she was rushed by her brother and an acquaintance on a motorcycle to KMC Hospital on Baghpat Road, where she succumbed to injuries.

SSP Vipin Tada said based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, an FIR was registered against groom Suhail, his brother Saqib and father Haji Shahnavaz, along with 20–25 unidentified people. One accused was detained, while others involved in the firing managed to escape. Police teams were searching for the culprits.