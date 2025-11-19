Meerut: Celebratory firing mars javelin star Annu Rani’s wedding; FIR filed

International javelin thrower Annu Rani and kickboxer Sahil Bhardwaj tied the knot in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, but the grand ceremony quickly turned controversial after a video showing the couple allegedly firing shots into the air went viral. The wedding, meant to celebrate their union with family, friends, and fellow sportspersons, drew widespread attention for its lavish rituals and the celebratory firing that prompted police action. Sahil Bhardwaj, the groom and kickboxing champion, allegedly fired two rounds with Annu Rani, exchanged garlands, and tossed bundles of ₹ 10 notes. (Sourced)

Annu arrived in a traditional red lehenga, while Sahil greeted her and led her to the stage, going down on one knee to present a bouquet. The couple allegedly fired two rounds into the air, exchanged garlands, and completed the customary seven rounds, with Sahil tossing bundles of ₹10 notes over Annu, drawing cheers from the guests.

Meerut senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada confirmed on Wednesday that a named FIR has been lodged at Sardhana police station following the circulation of the viral video. The FIR has been filed under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts of rashness or negligence endangering human life or personal safety, and Sections 25 and 30 of the Arms Act, 1959. Police officials noted that the rifle used during the ceremony belonged to a man named Satyanarayan. Authorities have stated that further investigation and appropriate action will follow.

The wedding drew a high-profile guest list, including sportspersons from various disciplines and local politicians.

A grand reception for the couple is scheduled to be held in Rohtak, Haryana, on Wednesday, which is expected to feature a similar mix of glamour and sports fraternity presence.

Annu Rani, one of India’s most accomplished female javelin throwers, first rose to prominence in 2014 after breaking the national record. She became the first Indian woman to reach the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in 2019. At the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, she clinched the bronze medal, marking a historic achievement for Indian women in the event. Her career reached new heights at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where she won gold, establishing herself among the world’s elite javelin throwers. Although she missed direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she secured a spot through the world ranking quota.

Sahil, from Sampla in Rohtak, is a four-time national kickboxing champion and won bronze at the National Championship in Chhattisgarh in July 2025.