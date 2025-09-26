Mercury soars across UP as monsoon retreats

With the southwest monsoon withdrawing from more parts of western Uttar Pradesh, day and night temperatures soared across the state on Friday, leaving commuters struggling with the heat, especially in the afternoon. The minimum temperatures, in particular, have gone several notches above normal. In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was 36.3°C and the minimum 27.6°C. (For representation)

In the state, Kanpur IAF meteorological station was the hottest at 38.2°C, while the minimum there settled at 29.4°C. Basti was not too far behind at 38°C (3.8 degrees above normal), while Sultanpur recorded 37.5°C, Bahraich 37°C and Gorakhpur 36.9°C. In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was 36.3°C (3.1 degrees above normal) and the minimum 27.6°C (four degrees above normal).

According to met officials, the forecast for Lucknow on Saturday is partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain and thundershowers, while the maximum and minimum temperature are likely to be around 34 and 28 degrees, respectively.

For the rest of the state, rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places in west UP and at a few places in the east. There is a warning of thunderstorms with lightning at isolated spots.

The monsoon withdrawal, which began from western Rajasthan on September 14, has now covered parts of Gujarat, the entire Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and the western Himalayan region, including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

So far this year, UP has received a 6% rainfall deficit, recording 697.2 mm against the normal 738 mm since June 1. Eastern UP reported a sharper 16% deficit (661.9 mm against 787.9 mm), while western UP saw a 12% surplus (747.8 mm against 668.1 mm).

The official withdrawal dates of the southwest monsoon from UP cities are: Bijnor on September 27, Agra on September 28, Bareilly on September 29, Jhansi and Mainpuri on September 30, Lucknow and Kanpur on October 3, and Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur on October 4.