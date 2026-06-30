High drama unfolded at RPMC Prabha Devi Memorial examination centre after students allegedly did not receive their question papers on time, triggering protests and vandalism. Chaos at Jaipur exam centre as students allege delay in question paper distribution (AFP)

The rukkas started after some candidates received the question papers as scheduled, while those seated on the second and third floors were left waiting for a considerable period. Despite repeated requests to the examination staff, the question papers were not distributed promptly.

NEET exam leak: Delhi court extends judicial custody of 10 accused till July 11

Due to the delay in receiving question papers, the affected students could not take the exam.

Those who could not take the exam started throwing chairs, papers and other items across the college. They also broke various items, such as an air cooler, tables, chairs, and so on.

Kerala Budget allocates ₹1,500 cr in general education to improve academic standards

Soon after, students who had not received the question papers staged a protest inside the examination centre, which later escalated into vandalism.

Jaipur police later in the day arrested a cheating racket, involving irregularities in a paramedical diploma examination in Jaipur, was busted.

IIT Madras awards degrees to 1,460 graduates from its global online learning programme

According to ETV Bharat, Surendra Chaudhary, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khora Bisal, received information that large-scale cheating was being planned at this centre. He conducted a raid and arrested the four accused. The investigation revealed that a deal worth lakhs of rupees had been struck to facilitate cheating at the centre, with plans to enable examinees to cheat through the invigilators.