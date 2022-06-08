Metering of tube-wells, other issues: Irate farmers mull over protests
MEERUT There is widespread anger among farmers in the region over a number of issues, like installation of electricity meters on tube-wells, erratic power supply in rural areas, crop damage by stray cattle and pending sugarcane dues.
The irate farmers and their organisations have started convening panchayats in villages to raise these problems and are sending warnings to the district administration to either address their problems or be ready to face protests.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders Rakesh Tikait and his brother Naresh Tikait warned the officials against erratic power supply in villages and installation of meters on tube-wells, in a panchayat held at Kakra village of Muzaffarnagar district on May 29.
An upset Naresh Tikait said that electricity lines passed through farmers’ fields and they would uproot the towers if power supply to villages failed to improve. He also called upon the people to get ready with ‘ Shahidi Jattha” of Baliyan Khap to execute the task.
His brother Rajesh Tikait reminded the government of its promise of free electricity for Irrigation, made during the campaign for the assembly elections and said contrary to it, now tube-wells, which were the major source of Irrigation in the region, were being metered. He demanded that government should explain its policy before installation of meters.
The BKU will convene a brain storming session in Haridwar this month and these issues are expected to figure on the agenda. Union leaders will also chalk out plans for protests and movements.
Meanwhile, small groups of farmers and their organisations have started convening panchayats in villages to raise their voice against these issues and to mobilise farmers to unite to get their problems redressed.
Farmers of Badawad, Gurana, Hilwadi and Fathehpur Putthi villages held a panchayat at the house of gram pradhan Manju in Fathehpur Putthi on Monday. They gave vent to their anger on crops being damaged by stray cattle which was also resulting in confrontation between people and raised the issue of pending sugarcane dues, unanimously deciding on ‘ gherao’ of the district magistrate of Baghpat.
A similar panchayat held in village Daha on Monday and those who attended it accused the government of hatching a conspiracy against farmers by installing meters at their tube-wells. They also expressed their dismay over erratic supply of electricity in villages which had adversely affected Irrigation of crops. Farmer leader Mukesh Barwala warned officials against exploitation of farmers and said would not be tolerated.
Meanwhile, national vice president of Kisan- Mazdoor Sangthan Anu Malik said that a panchayat had been called at Baghpat collectorate on Tuesday to raise these issues so that pressure could be mounted on officials to resolve them.
