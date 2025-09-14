Microchipping made mandatory for dogs that bite in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh urban development department has made microchipping mandatory for the aggressive stray dogs involved in biting incidents. As per the new guidelines, whenever a stray dog bites someone, and the victim receives treatment in a government hospital along with anti-rabies vaccination, the concerned dog will be kept in the ABC Centre for 10 days. (FILE PHOTO)

The municipal bodies across the state have been directed to ensure strict implementation of this rule at all Animal Birth Control (ABC) and dog care centres, according to a government order dated September 10, 2025.

Officials said that every biting dog must be tagged with a microchip before release so that its history can be tracked. Along with this, a record of the biting incident and the dog’s health details must be maintained in the centre’s register. Authorities said this step will help identify repeat attackers and enforce accountability.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) animal welfare officer Abhinav Verma confirmed the development.

“We have also received information about the latest development,” he said, adding that further meetings would be conducted and a shelter will also have to be decided.

Verma said that the budget for microchipping and shelters would be decided soon after discussing the matter with senior LMC officials.

As per the new guidelines, whenever a stray dog bites someone, and the victim receives treatment in a government hospital along with anti-rabies vaccination, the concerned dog will be kept in the ABC Centre for 10 days. This rule is in line with Rule 16 of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. LMC is currently in collaboration with an NGO spending around ₹1250 (each) for sterilisation, vaccination, and catching, said Verma.

According to Verma, the LMC has responded to nearly 28,000 dog-related complaints since 2019, including cases of dogs chasing people, attacking passers-by or dog bites.

“The numbers have reduced compared to before the drive, and this is directly linked to sterilisation and vaccination,” he said in an earlier HT report.

During this period, veterinarians must monitor the dog’s health and behaviour daily. If the animal has not been sterilized earlier, sterilization surgery will be conducted on priority, along with anti-rabies vaccination. The daily observations will be recorded in the prescribed Form-A.

The state has introduced a mechanism to handle repeat biters. If the same dog is involved in another attack, a three-member committee will investigate the case. The panel will include a district SPCA member, a representative of the civic body, and a veterinary officer. Using the microchip, the team will verify whether the same dog was responsible for the second bite and whether the incident was provoked or unprovoked.

If the second bite is proven to be unprovoked, the dog will not be released again and will remain in permanent custody at the ABC Centre, the government order said.

The guidelines also allow for adoption of such dogs but only under tight safeguards. Anyone wishing to adopt must provide their name, address, and identity proof, which will be linked to the microchip records. Additionally, they must sign a legal affidavit pledging that the dog will not be abandoned on the streets again. If this condition is violated, legal action will be initiated against the adopter, stated the GO.

Senior officials said the move seeks to balance public safety and animal welfare. “Microchipping, sterilisation, and vaccination will help us track aggressive dogs while ensuring they are not subjected to cruelty. At the same time, the public’s safety remains our top priority,” an official said.