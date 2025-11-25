Mini township springs to life as 32k campers gather for jamboree in Lucknow

As dusk settled over the Defence Expo ground here on Monday, lights flickered on across a sprawling tent city where more than 32,000 scouts and guides gathered for the 19th National Jamboree, turning the venue into a bustling, self-contained township. Pathways glowed under lights as uniformed participants moved in steady lines between activity zones, market stretches and food kiosks, giving the evening a festival-like feel. The 19th National Jamboree of the National Scouts and Guides began at Defence Expo ground in Lucknow with a cultural showcase on Monday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

The vast layout resembled a compact city in motion. Scouts and guides were seen exploring stalls, collecting snacks or heading back towards their tents after completing activities. Those tired after a long day or dealing with sprains and fatigue made their way to a 100-bed hospital set near the administrative block, prepared to handle routine medical needs through the week.

“Over 100 to 150 doctors, paramedical staff and nurses are working as part of the event. Besides, there are 5 transportation ambulances and 3 advanced life support ambulances,” said chief medical officer (CMO) Dr NB Singh.

Across the tent city, stadiums, auditoriums, ATMs, Skill India pavilions and multiple activity areas remained active well into the evening, giving participants the sense of living in a lively temporary town.

For many, the experience was new and immersive. Anamika Yadav, 16, from Vrindavan, said the scale of the setup surprised her. “It feels like I am living in a small city where one can find every essential thing at one place,” she said.

Nandini Chandra, 16, a Class 11 student from Uttarakhand, said, “The event is well managed and we have proper arrangements for everything. The campfire and staying with friends adds to the experience,” she said.

For younger scouts, hands-on tasks were a highlight. Abhijeet Narendra Selote, 12, from Maharashtra, said, “We learnt to make a swing, a shoe rack and a ladder. Even the food here is delicious.”

With the tent city now in full flow, the Jamboree resembles a lively temporary township, buzzing with the steady energy of its young residents.