Minister opens Central GST state-of-the-art building in Lucknow

Union minister of state for finance, Pankaj Choudhary, inaugurated the new building of the Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs – Apratyaksh Kar Bhawan – located at Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, on Saturday. Union minister of state for finance, Pankaj Choudhary (PIB)

A short film on a virtual tour of the building was also screened. On the occasion, a presentation on the infrastructure projects of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs across India was given by the additional director-general, directorate-general, human resource development.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sharing details about the state-of-the-art infrastructure and basic facilities in the building, officials said it is built on 9,768 square meters land purchased from Lucknow Development Authority at a cost of ₹122.05 crore.

Three blocks A, B and C have been constructed in this building consisting of ground floor + 7 floors with adequate space for two floors of underground parking.

The offices of CGST and Central Excise Commissionerate, Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, CGST and Central Excise Audit Commissionerate and NACIN Regional Office are located in this building. In all, more than 557 officers and employees are working in all the departments.

The building has LED fittings and solar hybrid LED street light fittings, mechanical ventilation system in the basement and wet riser with sprinkler system, electric sub-station, addressable type automatic fire alarm system, grid interactive roof top solar power generation system of 100 KW power, UPS system and dynamic facade lighting system, recreation room, library, ladies’ room and crèche, etc.