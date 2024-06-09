Minor among 5 killed in jeep-motorcycle collision

LUCKNOW Five people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed while four others, including three minors, were injured in a head-on collision between a Bolero jeep and a motorcycle in Amethi on Sunday morning, said senior police officials in Lucknow. three among the deceased, namely Durgesh Upadhyaya, his sister Vandana Pathak and her four-year-old son Rudra Pathak were from one family . (Pic for representation)

Police said three among the deceased, namely Durgesh Upadhyaya, his sister Vandana Pathak and her four-year-old son Rudra Pathak were from one family while two other deceased, Shahnoor (40) wife of Jageer Khan and Shabnam (35) wife of Dilshad were from another. They said the injured were identified as Shabnam’s son Ayan (11), Akbar (40), Akbar’s son Arshad (6) and Arman (10) son of Akbar’s brother Rafiq.

A police official informed that the incident took place near Jamo Bhadar crossing under Munshiganj police station when Akbar, a resident of Islamganj, Sultanpur along with his other family members was going to attend funeral of his relative in the Bolero jeep. He said the jeep first hit the Bullet motorcycle driven by Durgesh Upadhyaya, who was going with his sister and her son and then rammed into the roadside tree after losing balance.

He said Durgesh Upadhyaya, Vandana Pathak, Shahnoor and Shabnam died on the spot while Rudra succumbed to his injuries during treatment in a Sultanpur hospital. The other injured are undergoing treatment in hospital.