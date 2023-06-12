Two held for minor girl’s ‘gangrape’ in U.P.’s Agra

Fatehpur Sikri police in Agra district on Monday arrested two of the three accused of the alleged gangrape of a minor girl on Sunday night. The crime was committed in a village under Fatehpur Sikri police area. Two police teams have left for Rajasthan to nab the third accused involved in the crime. (For Representation)

“Police at Fatehpur Sikri police station on Monday morning received a complaint by the father of the teenager girl. He named three youths from village for the alleged gang rape with her daughter. Swinging into action, police nabbed two of them within two hours,” said Rajeev Sirohi, assistant commissioner of police, Achhnera circle, Agra.

“A case has been registered under section 376D (gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code beside relevant section of POCSO Act at Fatehpur Sikri police station,” he added.

“The two arrested accused include Saddam, a local, and Sohail, a resident of a village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The third accused Moin, who is still at large, is a resident of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Two police teams have left for Rajasthan to nab him,” the ACP said.