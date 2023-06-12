Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Two held for minor girl’s ‘gangrape’ in U.P.’s Agra

Two held for minor girl’s ‘gangrape’ in U.P.’s Agra

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jun 12, 2023 08:05 PM IST

Two of the three accused in the gangrape of a minor in a village under Fatehpur Sikri police area have been arrested, with police searching for the third.

Fatehpur Sikri police in Agra district on Monday arrested two of the three accused of the alleged gangrape of a minor girl on Sunday night. The crime was committed in a village under Fatehpur Sikri police area.

Two police teams have left for Rajasthan to nab the third accused involved in the crime. (For Representation)
Two police teams have left for Rajasthan to nab the third accused involved in the crime. (For Representation)

“Police at Fatehpur Sikri police station on Monday morning received a complaint by the father of the teenager girl. He named three youths from village for the alleged gang rape with her daughter. Swinging into action, police nabbed two of them within two hours,” said Rajeev Sirohi, assistant commissioner of police, Achhnera circle, Agra.

“A case has been registered under section 376D (gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code beside relevant section of POCSO Act at Fatehpur Sikri police station,” he added.

“The two arrested accused include Saddam, a local, and Sohail, a resident of a village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The third accused Moin, who is still at large, is a resident of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Two police teams have left for Rajasthan to nab him,” the ACP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gangrape accused agra district + 1 more
gangrape accused agra district
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out