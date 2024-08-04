Minor held for rash driving, killing woman

Kanpur: A minor driving a car at breakneck speed rammed into a scooter, causing the death of the woman riding it and leaving her daughter with severe injuries in Saket Nagar on Friday evening. The victim was identified as Bhavna Mishra, 38, who succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Saturday. (Pic for representation)

The victim was identified as Bhavna Mishra, 38, who succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Saturday, and her daughter Medhavi, who sustained multiple fractures, was undergoing treatment.

At the time of the accident, there were four students in the car, a Suzuki Ciaz, which was travelling at 100 km/h, according to police reports. The minor driver was unable to control the vehicle, leading to a collision with a scooter coming from the opposite direction.

The police have filed an FIR against the minor under Sections 281, 125, 106 (1) and 324 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a complaint by Anoop Mishra, the victim’s husband on Saturday.

Charges include culpable homicide, reckless driving endangering lives and property damage.

The minor, aged 16 years, and his father who manufactures fuel dispensing machines, were arrested from Sen Paschim Para, according to police.

DCP, Kanpur south, Ravindra Kumar said the boy was produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to juvenile home. He ruled out that the boy was under the influence of liquor.

CCTV footage of the accident revealed that the out-of-control car drifted horizontally before crashing into the scooter.

The driver was a student of Mother Teresa School and was accompanied by his schoolmates, two girls and a boy, at the time of the accident.

The minor told the police that he deliberately skipped school on Friday to spend time with his girlfriend. He was joined by his friend and the friend’s girlfriend, and he took the car from his house for the outing. The car was registered in the name of his sister and he did not inform the family before taking the car, his father told the police.

Jamuna Singh, an eyewitness whose car was also damaged in the accident, said , “The car was definitely traveling over 100 km/h. It suddenly went horizontal and skidded before crashing into the scooter.” He noted that both victims were seriously injured and three of the car’s occupants—two girls and a boy—immediately fled the scene. Singh added, “The driver could not escape because his door was jammed and he was desperately trying to open it.

The locals apprehended the driver when he tried to escape through the car window and struggled with them to flee. Singh and others reported that despite calling 112 and requesting an ambulance, neither arrived for over 20 minutes. “We transported the victims to the hospital in an e-rickshaw and waited for the police to arrive,” he said.

The husband of the victim said he registered the case after he performed the last rites of his wife. “His rash driving ruined my world; I have lost my wife and I am not sure whether my daughter will ever be able to walk,” he said, weeping bitterly.

Bhavna and Medhavi were on way to the market in Saket Nagar to shop for groceries when the accident occurred.