Mirth & memories flow easy as ’72 batch Loretoites meet in Lucknow

It was a nostalgic evening as the 40 women of the ‘Centenary Golden Jubilee Batch’ of 1972 converged at Loreto Convent Intermediate College from all over the world. They were here to be a part of the sesquicentennial celebrations of the institution which began on Friday. The batch is also celebrating its 50th year of passing out.

“This batch is special as when we passed out in 1972, the school was celebrating its 100 years. Now, when 150 years of the Institution is being celebrated it coincides with our Golden Jubilee celebration,” said alumna Amrita Dass. She is the chairperson and managing director of ICS Education Limited.

The programme began with a school assembly and a prayer service in the chapel for the nine alumni, some of whom were Covid-19 victims. “To mark obeisance to lost souls, a prayer service was held, followed by a tree-planting in their honour,”added Dass. A cake-cutting ceremony was organised too with other activities such as music and food.

The executive committee of the Loreto Alumni Association which organised the meet, included many people from different fraternities including scientists, IAS officers, defence personnel, businesswomen, academicians, among others.

“I feel immense pleasure in seeing all our friends together after so long,” said Aradhna Johri, a retired IAS officer and also the topper of the batch. She was also joined by Aruna Gupta Mahajan, former principal of CMS Lucknow, and others.

“It was a year-long process and initially it was tough to reach out to everyone but it was made possible because of the hard work of the association,” said Vidhi Bhargava, president of Loreto Alumni Association.

“After the event, I’ll go to Hazratganj and eat chaat,” said Susan, who has travelled all the way from Australia, while Meenu Agarwal, a retired doctor, who has come from New Jersey, feels that even though the campus has changed a little but the feeling is the same.

Walking down memory lane with lots of laughter, the ladies remembered their Hindi teacher, who never smiled and never let others smile, but was very good at her job. They also remembered Sister David, the then principal, teaching them Shakespeare.

“We also participated in the century celebrations of the institution and were evident with volunteering work during the floods,” said the women.