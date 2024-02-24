Missing boy feared drowned as two senior boys throw him into canal

A 15-year-old schoolboy, who was missing since Tuesday from outside his house in Sitapur, was feared drowned after he was allegedly thrown into the Sharda canal by his two school seniors over personal dispute, said senior police officials on Friday. (Pic for representation)

The police, however, failed to trace the missing boy even after 15 hours of search and further efforts are on.

The two accused boys among whom one is the son of a village pradhan while another is the son of a local history sheeter, have been sent to juvenile home on Friday.

The officials said the victim identified Sudhakar Singh Yadav, was a class 9 student at a private college in Mahmoodabad town of Sitapur. His father Sunil Kumar, who is assistant teacher at a government school in Sitapur’s Sidhauli, approached the Mahmoodabad police station on Wednesday and informed them about his missing son.

While registering an FIR under IPC section 363 for kidnapping of minor, Sunil Kumar raised suspicion over the alleged involvement of two class 11 boys of the same school behind his son’s disappearance. He suspected the accused had a brawl with the victim ten days ago in which the complaint was made to the school principal following which their parents were called by the school authorities.

Circle officer of Mahmoodabad DK Shukla informed media persons that the police took one class 11 boy, who is son of a village pradhan, into custody and quizzed him. The boy revealed during interrogation that he and his friend, who is son of a local history sheeter, kidnapped the victim on Tuesday afternoon and threw him into the canal. Following his confession, the police started searching for the boy.

He said multiple teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were working round the clock in search of the missing boy. He said the two senior boys were taken into custody and sent to juvenile home on Friday while further probe is on after altering the case into kidnapping and murder.