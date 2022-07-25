Missing contractor’s body found, second wife under scanner
The body of a 47-year-old man, who was missing for past one week, was found lying in an abandoned plot near his house in Hanumanpuri colony under Sarojininagar police station limits here on Sunday. Police said the brother of the deceased had lodged an FIR of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 and he suspects his second wife’s involvement in the crime. The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and further investigating the matter.
The victim identified as Shiv Shankar Mishra alias Bablu Mishra worked as a shuttering contractor. A shuttering contractor provides building material, like temporary moulds, on rent to builders.
According to police, Mishra was missing from his house since July 17 under mysterious circumstances. His second wife Shashi Mishra had lodged the complaint regarding his disappearance with the Sarojininagar police on July 18 but cops had failed to find his whereabouts.
The brother of the deceased Rama Kant Mishra lodged the FIR of murder suspecting the victim’s wife behind his mysterious disappearance and murder. He had alleged that the victim’s wife was even reluctant to lodge the complaint about his disappearance and she even feigned ignorance when his body was discovered on Sunday morning.
The police called the dog squad and forensic experts at the spot where the body was found to collect evidences while a surveillance team is scanning call detail report of the suspect in the matter.
The Parsi Nose Project documents a salient feature
Until about five years ago, Gulnaz Siganporia didn't get along too well with her nose. She often wished she had taken after her mother Jasmin, who has, she says, a cute, small nose. She thinks her nose fits her face. She is so at ease with it that she volunteered to be a participant in fashion photographer Porus Vimadalal's 'The Parsi Nose Project', which documents “interesting noses” in the community.
As Aarey demonstrations spread to other cities, campaigners in Mumbai receive police notices
Mumbai: Even as the Save Aarey protests spread to other cities, Mumbai police on Sunday served notices under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to two Save Aarey organisers, namely Tabrez Sayed and Jayesh Bhise, who have been associated with the movement for several years. Demonstrations of varying sizes were held in Mumbai, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Jammu, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Gurgaon, Adilabad, Agra, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Greater Noida, Prayagraj and Patna.
Lucknow: Orthodontics take out ‘Smile Rally’ for public awareness
Correcting the misaligned teeth or malocclusions not only gives your face a confident smile or improves self-esteem but it also contributes to good health, said experts at the 'Smile Rally- A Public Awareness Initiative' organised by Orthodontic Study Group of Lucknow in collaboration with Indian Orthodontic Society on Sunday. “Companies are offering direct corrective measures via aligners being sold online. People should avoid using them without consulting an orthodontic,” said Dr Sudhir Kapoor.
Men disguised as transwomen rob new mom of her gold chain, arrested
Mumbai: A gang of three men were arrested on Sunday for impersonating transwomen and cheating a new mother of hPrajapati'sgold chain worth ₹50,000. The frauds instilled fear in the woman by telling her that her two-day-old son is born with evil spirits and bad luck. According to the MIDC police, on July 6, the victim, identified as Alka Prajapati (28), resident of Gupta Chawl, MIDC had given birth to a son.
Protest by Dharavi locals spur cops to arrest 2 more in kabaddi player’s murder
Mumbai: Dissatisfied with the probe into the alleged murder of a 26-year-old kabaddi player Vimal Nadar, around 400 locals led by the family and neighbours of the deceased held a protest outside the Dharavi police station on Sunday.
