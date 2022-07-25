Missing contractor’s body found, second wife under scanner

The body of a 47-year-old man, who was missing for past one week, was found lying in an abandoned plot near his house in Hanumanpuri colony under Sarojininagar police station limits here on Sunday. Police said the brother of the deceased had lodged an FIR of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 and he suspects his second wife’s involvement in the crime. The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and further investigating the matter.

The victim identified as Shiv Shankar Mishra alias Bablu Mishra worked as a shuttering contractor. A shuttering contractor provides building material, like temporary moulds, on rent to builders.

According to police, Mishra was missing from his house since July 17 under mysterious circumstances. His second wife Shashi Mishra had lodged the complaint regarding his disappearance with the Sarojininagar police on July 18 but cops had failed to find his whereabouts.

The brother of the deceased Rama Kant Mishra lodged the FIR of murder suspecting the victim’s wife behind his mysterious disappearance and murder. He had alleged that the victim’s wife was even reluctant to lodge the complaint about his disappearance and she even feigned ignorance when his body was discovered on Sunday morning.

The police called the dog squad and forensic experts at the spot where the body was found to collect evidences while a surveillance team is scanning call detail report of the suspect in the matter.