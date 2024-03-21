Missing ex-NBRI man found dead in car in Lucknow

The body of a retired lab technician of NBRI, missing from Gudamba area, was found in the back seat of his locked car, parked by the roadside in the Hazratganj area, on Thursday. The car found near the Ganna Sansthan, in Lucknow, on Thursday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The man had left his house for NBRI on Wednesday morning, but never returned till late at night. His wife filed a missing person’s report in Gudamba when he failed to return.

Manoj Kumar Srivastava, 60, of SBI Colony, Kursi Road, Gayathripuram, Gudamba, recently retired as a lab technician from the NBRI.

“Manoj was trying to re-join NBRI on an extension. He left home in his car for the NBRI office at around 10 am on Wednesday morning. At around 2 pm, I talked to Manoj on his mobile phone. During the conversation, Manoj informed me that he had developed indigestion,” the deceased’s wife told the police.

According to his wife, Manoj used to return home by around 7:30pm, each time he went to office to pursue rejoining the NBRI. When he did not return till late at night on Wednesday, the victim’s wife called him but the phone went answered.

His wife called many relatives but could not find any trace of Manoj. After this, she lodged a missing person’s report at Gudamba police station, late on Wednesday night.

After the complaint of the deceased’s wife, inspector Gudamba, Nitish Srivastava, put the mobile number of the deceased on surveillance. The location of the mobile was found near the Ganna Sansthan (Sugarcane Institute).

The police reached the sugarcane institute on Thursday morning. Manoj was seated on the back seat of the car. The police then forced open the car and Manoj was found dead.

Inspector Hazratganj Vikram Singh said that the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area was being scanned to find when and from which route the victim reached the place.