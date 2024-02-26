Missing Lko woman’s body found in Hardoi; employer, his 3 associates arrested

Lucknow: The body of a 36-year-old Lucknow woman who was reported missing from her flat in Ghazipur (Indiranagar) on February 21, was found in the Gomti river in Hardoi district, tied to a sack filled with ‘maurang’ . The body was found in the Gomti river in Hardoi district, tied to a sack filled with ‘maurang’ . (Pic for representation)

Subsequently, prime suspect Abhinav Verma and his accomplices were arrested on Sunday on the basis of investigation.

According to DCP North, Abhijeet R Shanker, Geeta Singh, an employee in a private company owned by Abhinav Verma, was reported missing on February 21. Investigations revealed that Geeta was romantically involved with Abhinav.

DCP Shanker explained that the murder was a fall-out of soured relations between Geeta and Abhinav. Abhinav allegedly murdered Geeta with the help of his associates Arjun, Shivam, and Kamal Kishore and then the four dumped her body in Hardoi.

Geeta’s husband Neeraj played a pivotal role in unravelling the mystery surrounding his wife’s disappearance. He tirelessly pursued leads and uncovered crucial evidence, including CCTV footage from the plaza where Geeta’s office was located, police sources said.

Suspicion grew when Geeta’s mobile phone was found switched off on February 22. Neeraj, alarmed by her sudden disappearance, traced her movements through CCTV footage. The footage revealed Geeta entering her flat on the night of February 21 but never exiting. Meanwhile, Abhinav and others were seen leaving the flat, carrying goods.

“Abhinav confessed to strangling Geeta over a monetary dispute on February 21. He and his accomplices then disposed of her body in the Gomti near Pratap Nagar crossing at Beniganj and Neemsar border in Hardoi. They used a Bolero to transport the body and ensured it would not float by tying it with a sack filled with ‘maurang’,” said the police.

Abhinav disclosed that his company specialized in employee verification services and had shifted its office from Hardoi to Indira Nagar in Ghazipur last year.