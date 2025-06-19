Missing minor girl found dead in UP’s Firozabad, body found inside sack; 4 arrested

An 8-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday, was found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district on Thursday, police said. Four people were arrested by the police. The minor girl’s body was found inside a sack concealed among a pile of bricks in the accused person’s house. (Representative file photo)

The minor girl’s body was found inside a sack concealed among a pile of bricks in the accused person’s house.

The main accused was held while attempting to flee from police custody but was arrested after being injured in police firing. Three of his family members were also arrested.

The body was sent for post mortem to find the cause of death and ascertain any sexual assault.

The family had lodged the case on Wednesday for the missing girl on Wednesday.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, superintendent of police (City) at Firozabad said that an eight-year-old girl from Hathras had come to the village in Firozabad to stay with her maternal uncle and grandmother but had been missing since Tuesday evening.

“A case was registered at the Narkhi police station on Wednesday and the search was lodged for the missing child. During the search, police came across that the minor girl was asked to bring Chinese food from a vendor at about 200 meters distance. The vendor confirmed that the girl came with money to get the food”, stated SP City Firozabad.

“It was traced that the man who had sent the girl to bring Chinese food was Kaushal Kushwaha from the same village living at a distance from house of girl’s relative. Kaushal had been sent to jail for charges of theft in a village and was out on bail for two months. He is known to be a habitual drinker and was taken in custody for interrogation when he confessed that he had strangulated the girl to death and hid the body in his own house while placing a gold chain at separate place”, said Prasad.

“Police reached his house and found the dead body of girl packed and tied in sack which was hidden between pile of bricks. Three of the family members of accused namely Manish Kumar, father of main accused was arrested along with his mother and brother Arjun Singh were arrested”, said SP City.

“During interrogation, accused revealed that a gold chain worn by deceased girl was hidden at location near road close to petrol pump. Accused Kaushal was taken by police to get the chain recovered but accused took up country made pistol hidden there with the chain and opened fire on police team to abscond but failed because he was injured in leg in retaliatory firing by police”, Prasad said.

The main accused Kaushal has a criminal past and is now booked under section 137(2) (kidnapping) with added section of 65(2) (rape of girl below 16 years), 66 (death during sexual offence), 103(1) (murder), 238 (disappearance of evidence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Narkhi police station of Firozabad district.

The family members are booked under section 238 (disappearance of evidence or false statement to screen the offender) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the same police station.

“We are awaiting post mortem report to ascertain cause of death and to get it confirmed if victim was sexually assaulted’ added Prasad.