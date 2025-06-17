Family of three found dead in South Kolkata flat, suicide suspected: Police

KOLKATA: Three members of a family were found dead in their flat in south Kolkata on Tuesday evening, police said. Police personnel broke open the door and found the 70-year-old man dead in the dining room (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the three were found hanging in their second-floor flat at Rajdanga Gold Park in Kasba area. The bodies were sent for autopsy.

“A 70-year-old man, his 68-year-old wife and the couple’s 38-year-old son were found hanging in their flat in the evening. We have sent the bodies for autopsy,” said a police officer.

The police were alerted by local residents on Tuesday evening when they found the door of the flat locked since morning. Neighbors said they tried to contact the family multiple times but there was no response.

Police personnel broke open the door and found the 70-year-old man dead in the dining room. His wife and son were in another room.

“We are waiting for the autopsy reports to ascertain the exact cause of death. Prima facie, it appears that they died by suicide,” the officer said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290