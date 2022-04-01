Mission Shakti: Yogi asks police to launch women safety drive, activate anti-Romeo squads
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police to run a special campaign for the safety of women and girls and activate anti-Romeo squads from Saturday, the first day of the Navratri festival, a senior official said.
The chief minister also directed the state home department to expedite fixing priorities for the government’s 100-day plan.
The Mission Shakti drive will be launched more effectively from April 2 and the special campaign should be conducted in schools, colleges, markets and public places, the chief minister said. He was addressing a high-level review meeting on the 100-day work plan of the state home department at his official residence on Thursday night.
Mission Shakti focuses on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls.
The recruitment of at least 10,000 police personnel should be done in 100 days, Yogi also said.
Anti-Romeo squads were formed soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of the chief minister in Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 2017.
Security arrangements should be improved at all religious spots and important places, Yogi added.
According to a PTI report, additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal said, “From the first day of Navratri, the police department will start a special campaign pertaining to women’s safety. Anti-Romeo squads will be activated near schools and colleges.”
“In the evening, police will undertake patrolling in busy markets and crowded places,” he added.
The proceedings for prosecution in the crime cases related to women should be done expeditiously and effectively, CM Yogi said. Regular review should be done with the district monitoring committee, the chief minister added.
Directing officers to take strict action against criminals and mafia, Yogi said their illegal properties should be demolished or confiscated.
The top-10 criminals should be identified at each police station and the district level, he said, adding that action against notorious criminals should be taken under the UP Gangster Act and Goonda Act. Technology should be used to control crime, he said and added that success stories should be disseminated on social media.
The intelligence wing, Special Task Force and Anti-Terrorist Squad should work in coordination, he said.
The accountability of police officers of all the ranks should be fixed. There should be zero tolerance against crime and corruption.
Proper establishment of police lines should be done in all the districts within a year, he said. He asked police officers of all ranks to do foot patrolling daily. Patrolling by PRV-112 (police response vehicles) should be conducted effectively on a regular basis. The traffic system should be made more efficient, he said.
Police stations should have proper seating arrangements and drinking water facility for the people, the chief minister said. Public grievances should be disposed of on priority, he added. The image of the police among the people should improve, he said.
The work of setting up fire services at all tehsil headquarters should be completed within 100 days, he said.
Women beat police officers posted at each gram panchayat and ward should create awareness among people about women crime control measures and development schemes. The police should maintain regular dialogue with the village watchmen in rural areas to control crime, he said.
The chief minister directed the officers to complete the construction works expeditiously for the establishment of three women Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalions.
Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, director general of police Mukul Goyal, principal secretary (to chief minister) Sanjay Prasad, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar and other senior officers were present at the review meeting.
-
Pareeksha Pe Charcha: Uttar Pradesh students put questions to PM Modi, get exam tips
A couple of students from Uttar Pradesh put questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the fifth edition of the Pareeksha Pe Charcha programme on Friday. Hari Om Mishra, a class 12 student of Cambridge School, Noida, asked, “There have been a lot of changes in the board examination pattern and the college admission process. What should we focus on more and how should we prepare?”
-
Several persons arrested after Thane police conduct all-out combing operation
The Thane police have arrested 54 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 besides several others under different sections during an all-out combing operation on Thursday. The arrested include nine externed criminals and 54 under NDPS Act while three others were arrested for possessing knives, swords and booked under the Arms Act.
-
Government College of Yoga Education athletics meet: Manoj, Shabnam named best athletes
Post Graduate diploma students Manoj and Shabnam were named the best athletes in the boys' and girls' competitions at the 7th annual athletics meet organised on Friday by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23. Panjab University sports director Prashant Kumar Gautam gave away the prizes and certificates to all winners. The annual sports achievement awards were presented by the college's sports department in-charge.
-
State-of-art regional geodesy centre on the cards at MNNIT
A state-of-the-art Regional Geodesy Centre would soon be set up at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. Working in close coordination with the country's first National Geodesy Centre functioning in Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, the regional centre would undertake studies in the field of geodesy, tectonic plate motions and monitoring natural hazards such as volcanic, landslide, weather hazards, and climate change, said Geographic Information System cell of MNNIT, assistant professor, Dr Ramji Dwivedi.
-
Sevenhills Hospital to study Covid reinfection
Mumbai As Covid cases are on the decline, health infrastructure is shifting its focus to cases of reinfection among Covid patients, with Sevenhills Hospital, one of the major Covid facilities of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, already starting a study. Additional municipal commissioner, Suresh Kakani, said that the study will help them get more insights on the virus. “It will help us manage the virus and also plan future strategies,” he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics