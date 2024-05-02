MLA , son booked on charges of rioting , attempt to murder

MEERUT Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dhampur (Bijnor) MLA Ashok Rana and his son Priyankar Rana were booked on charges of rioting, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation on the complaint of the manager of a road construction company on Tuesday. Two persons arrested with arms and inflammable material. (HT)

A case was registered against the MLA and his son under Sections 147( rioting), 148( rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 384 ( extortion), 307 ( attempt to murder) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code in Shivala Kala police station on Tuesday evening.

Bijnor SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that police received information that a group of 15 to 20 armed people had barged into the premises of G S Infratech Pvt Ltd at Feena village under Shivala Kala police station around 2’O clock in the night on Monday.They torched trucks, mixer plant, bikes and other machinery and guard Mahipal sustained splinter injuries after the miscreants opened fire.

Police rushed to the spot and after chasing the rioters, arrested two of them. “ A Scorpio vehicle sans number plate, arms, ammunition and inflammable material were recovered from their possession,” said Jadaun who confirmed that the MLA and his his son had been booked on the complaint of the company’s manager Ravi Pundeer.

In his complaint, Ravi accused the MLA and his son of demanding money since the company was given contract of widening the road in Bijnor district. He said that the MLA’s men had snatched away the company’s machinery at gun point on September 9 last year. The incident was reported to Nurpur and Dhampur police and also district officials. The looted machinery was found damaged a week later .

He further said that four people arrived at the plant on two bikes on April 22 and claimed that they were the MLA’s men. They asked to stop the work and leave Bijnor.

Pundeer said that a group of 15 to 20 people attacked the plant at around 2’O clock in the night on Monday and opened fire after putting vehicles and machinery on fire.

A guard Mahipal sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

The SP said that the condition of the injured guard was stable and he was out of danger. He said that teams had been formed and investigation was underway.