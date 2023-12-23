close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / MLA’s conviction in rape case: HC summons lower court records

ByJItendra Sarin
Dec 23, 2023 07:00 AM IST

In November 2014, Ram Dular Gond was booked for sexually assaulting a minor girl when she went to a field in Myorpur village to relieve herself. Gond was not an MLA at the time of the incident but his wife was the gram pradhan. The trial in the case started in a POCSO court but was later transferred to the MP-MLA court when Gond was elected as a legislator.

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High court on Friday summoned the lower court records in the plea filed by BJP MLA Ramdular Gond who was recently convicted for raping a minor girl in 2014.

While fixing January 25, 2024 as the next date of hearing in the case, the court directed the state government to file its reply . (Pic for representation)
While fixing January 25, 2024 as the next date of hearing in the case, the court directed the state government to file its reply .

The court also issued notice to the private respondent in the case to appear and file it’s reply by the next date of hearing .

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain passed the order on an appeal filed by Gond challenging his conviction in the 2014 case in which a Sonbhadra court had sentenced him to 25 years in jail for raping a minor girl in 2014.

After hearing the parties concernd the court observed, “Issue notice to respondent No. 4 through C.J.M. Sonbhadra, returnable within three weeks. Summon the record of court below. Put up on 25.01.2024, as fresh. In the meantime, learned AGA for the State may file counter affidavit.”

