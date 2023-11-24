MNNIT resolves 60-yr-old land conflict with AU, to part with 17 acres

The Allahabad University (AU) and the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad have finally resolved a 60-year-old land conflict. Allahabad University (File)

Under the agreement penned by the heads of the two institutions, in lieu of 17 acres given to the MNNIT by the AU six decades ago, the former would now have to handover 17 acres of its own land located at different sites in Sangam city, including at MNNIT Residential Complex and near UPTRON Crossing, to the latter, informed AU officials on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that the MNNIT, set up in 1961, was an associated college of the Allahabad University in its formative years, i.e. from 1961 to 2002. Although the campuses of both the institutions had been separated many years ago, a land agreement could not be reached.

AU’s public relations officer Prof Jaya Kapoor said under the leadership of AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava, an important agreement has been reached regarding exchange of land between Allahabad University and MNNIT in a matter pending for 60 years.

Under this, it has been agreed that in exchange for the land given to MNNIT by AU, the matching area of land would be given by it to the university, though at different sites. According to this agreement, MNNIT will transfer about 17 acres of land in total, she explained.

In this regard, in January 2023, a four-member team led by the VC and a nine-member team from MNNIT had taken part in negotiations and finalised the agreement. Now, to finalise this process, the transfer has been implemented by signing an agreement between the Vice Chancellor and the Director of MNNIT Prof RS Verma on November 22, the PRO said.