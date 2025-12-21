MNREGA reduced to wage-distribution scheme, poor stripped from right to work: Congress leaders

The BJP government has dismantled the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in an attempt to weaken Mahatma Gandhi’s vision and deprive the poorest citizens of their constitutional right to work, alleged Congress leaders in a press conference here on Saturday. Congress leaders at a press briefing in Lucknow on Saturday

Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which guarantees 125 days of wage employment to people in rural areas, replaces the UPA-era MNREGA.

All India Congress Committee general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nasir Hussain said, “MNREGA was conceived as a demand-driven scheme rooted in Gandhi’s belief that work is worship and labour is God. The BJP government reduced it to a mere wage-distribution scheme, stripping labourers of their right to demand employment.”

Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra, “During Covid, MNREGA was the financial lifeline in villages and this was due to provisions of right to demand work. At present, the Centre has reduced fund flow just to choke this right-based scheme.”

Hussain, along with deputy leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari, said, “Earlier, MNREGA was fully funded by the Centre. Now, the Modi government wants states to bear 40% of the cost. Even Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has written to the Centre, urging it to retain at least a 90% central share.”

He further alleged that the new framework permits forced closures of employment for fixed periods every year, allowing governments to decide when the poor can work and when they must survive without income. “Once funds are exhausted, or during harvest seasons, workers are left without jobs for months,” he said.

Most dangerously, the demand-driven nature of MNREGA was being eliminated and replaced with a limited, centrally determined allocation system, which would allow the central government to unilaterally restrict funds, while forcing states to pay strictly on centrally mandated terms for any additional employment, said the congress leaders.

