‘Modi Ka Parivaar’ a symbol of India’s security, progress: Yogi

In a scathing attack on the opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said a certain family keeps its interest over the security of India, recklessly endangering the future of the youth and fostering a culture of corruption. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Etawah on May 5. (Sourced)

Addressing an election rally in the presence of PM Narendra Modi in Etawah, Yogi said, “Their actions seek to deny the underprivileged access to essential welfare schemes.” “On the other hand, ‘Modi Ka Parivaar’—under the leadership of the BJP—works tirelessly towards India’s security, dignity, and prosperity. ‘Modi Ka Privaar’ is a beacon of the nation’s heritage and progress,” he said.

On the occasion, the CM also honoured the PM by presenting him with a “Patka”, symbolising respect. Also, Etawah MP and BJP candidate Ramshankar Katheria, Kannauj MP and BJP candidate Subrat Pathak and minister in the Yogi government and Mainpuri Lok Sabha candidate Jaiveer Singh conveyed their congratulations and appreciation to Modi by presenting him with “Angvastra”.

The CM called upon people to actively engage in the democratic process, turning out in large numbers at polling booths to cast their votes in the third and fourth phases of elections scheduled for May 7 and May 13 for the future of India.

Reflecting on the transformation, the CM said, “In the past, there were people in Etawah saying ‘Ayodhya Mai Ek Bhi Parinda Par Nahi Maar Sakta,’ but reality is ‘Ram Lalla’ resides there, blessing all with his presence.”

“This heralds a new beginning, considering the tumultuous situation prevalent earlier,” he said adding the state was crippled with stagnant development, fostering an atmosphere of lawlessness and disorder. Women and businessmen felt unsafe then.

“However, under the BJP the security is widespread and everyone is accorded due respect,” the CM added. Yogi urged everyone to actively contribute to the vision of a developed India.