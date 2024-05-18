 Modi to address poll rally in Basti Wednesday - Hindustan Times
Modi to address poll rally in Basti Wednesday

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
May 18, 2024 08:21 PM IST

Electioneering intensifies in Gorakhpur and Basti divisions for upcoming parliamentary seats. PM Modi, CM Yogi, and BJP leaders ramp up campaign efforts.

Electioneering for the nine parliamentary seats in the Gorakhpur and Basti divisions that are going to polls in the final two phases of elections on May 25 and June 1 has picked up.

(File)
(File)

To bolster the support to the party and in the hope of bettering its 2019 performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a poll rally in Basti coming Wednesday, confirmed BJP district unit president Vivekananda Mishra. The meeting, which was earlier scheduled for Tuesday, will be organised at GIC Grounds.

The same day, BJP national president JP Nadda will campaign for the party’s Kushinagar candidate Vijay Dubey.

On Thursday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address three election rallies in Basti. Cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar will also address two election meetings on May 19 in Basti to boost the prospects of BJP candidate Harish Dwivedi.

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh held a public meeting at Harraiya in Basti and claimed that after 2024 elections the Congress would lose its existence as the opposition party had no issues to grill PM Modi on. Singh claimed that while opposition parties were in the “race for chair” the BJP was concerned for the welfare of poor and marginalised communities.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Modi to address poll rally in Basti Wednesday

