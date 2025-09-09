Modi to inaugurate UP International Trade Show, Russia to be partner country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), to be held from September 25-29 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, with Russia participating as the partner country, an official statement said on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (FILE PHOTO)

Reviewing preparations for the event on Monday evening, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the first two editions had given a new momentum and global recognition to the state’s exports.

Adityanath described the UPITS as a global platform for entrepreneurs, manufacturers and exporters from sectors including IT/ITES, MSME, start-ups, education, agriculture, health, tourism, culture, energy and ODOP.

He directed that this year’s event feature a special exhibition on the CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, PM Svanidhi and the PM Internship Program.

He asked departments to showcase their achievements to strengthen the state’s branding, and stressed on arranging buyer-seller meets.

Entrepreneurs and craftsmen from the state honoured with Padma awards will also be specially invited at the trade show.

The additional chief secretary, MSME, said this time more than 2500 exhibitors have registered for the event, over 500 foreign buyers are expected to participate in it.

Russia’s official delegation will attend, while a Khadi-centric fashion show will be a highlight, according to the statement.

The CM further directed that daily knowledge sessions be held on themes such as the $1 trillion economy target, electronics, e-commerce, FPOs, insurance, blue revolution, ODOP and PM Jan Arogya Yojana.

Knowledge sessions should be organised with the support of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, IIT Kanpur and leading industry institutions, he said.

He directed that Union ministers be invited to special sessions and that students of Gautam Buddha University be actively involved in the event.

Calling the UPITS an important platform with wide national and international participation, the CM asked all departments to ensure its success.

He also instructed the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration to make proper arrangements for traffic, safety, visitor convenience and cleanliness during the five-day show.