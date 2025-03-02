Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohanlalganj MP granted time till Mar 17 to file reply to plea against him

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 02, 2025 05:00 AM IST

Allahabad HC grants Mohanlalganj MP RK Chaudhary until March 17 to respond to a petition challenging his election for violating election laws.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has given time till March 17 as a last opportunity to Mohanlalganj MP RK Chaudhary to file his reply (written statement) to a petition challenging his election on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the respondent had violated the provisions of Section 123(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 during the election process. (For Representation)
The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the respondent had violated the provisions of Section 123(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 during the election process. (For Representation)

Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order recently on the petition filed by one Gyani, an elector from the said constituency. The petitioner’s counsel had submitted that the respondent had violated the provisions of Section 123(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 during the election process.

Chaudhary had sought votes on the basis of cast, community and religion, he alleged. Hence, his election was liable to be set aside, the petitioner’s counsel requested the court. The court had issued the notice to Chaudhary on September 24, 2024. Thereafter, his counsel appeared and sought four weeks’ time to file written statement to the plea, which was granted by the court.

The court also provided a week’s time thereafter to the petitioner to file his response and listed the plea for January 8, 2025 for framing of issues in the matter. On February 14, 2025, Chaudhary’s counsel Krishan Kanhaya Pal sought more time to file the written statement.

“Considering that it is an election petition, this Court as a matter of last opportunity grants time to file written statement till the next date of listing with advance copy to the counsel for the petitioner,” the court ordered and listed the matter for March 17.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On