Monkey on Lucknow airport runway forces flight to abort take-off

A potential accident was averted at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here on Thursday morning when a monkey sprinted across the active runway, forcing a departing passenger jet to execute emergency braking maneuvers just moments before liftoff, said officials. The breach prompted a swift response from airport authorities. Ground staff, including personnel operating the airport’s ‘Follow Me’ vehicle, were deployed to the tarmac to secure the area. (Pic for representation)

The incident occurred around 8:55am as Raipur-bound IndiGo flight 6E-6521, carrying 135 passengers, began its takeoff roll. The aircraft had travelled roughly 200 metres down the tarmac when the pilot spotted the simian directly in the aircraft’s path. The flight crew immediately applied the emergency brakes, preventing a collision.

ATC in charge AA Ansari acknowledged that the flight delay was caused by the presence of a monkey. He added that issues related to the presence of animals will be discussed in the monthly meetings between the district administration and forest officials.

The sudden deceleration reportedly caused brief panic among the passengers and crew onboard. Following the aborted takeoff, the aircraft was safely diverted to a taxiway while Air Traffic Control (ATC) was notified of the runway intrusion.

The breach prompted a swift response from airport authorities. Ground staff, including personnel operating the airport’s ‘Follow Me’ vehicle, were deployed to the tarmac to secure the area.

Despite their immediate response, the animal remained on the airside perimeter for nearly an hour, evading staff before being chased towards the boundary wall near Rahimabad village.

After standard safety checks and protocol procedures, the flight was cleared for departure and finally took off at 10:05am, over an hour behind schedule.