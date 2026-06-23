Monsoon likely to reach UP by June-end; rain deficit widens to 52%

Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive the southwest monsoon by the end of June, around 10 days later than its normal onset date of June 18, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on Tuesday. The delay has pushed the state’s rainfall deficit to 52%, with Uttar Pradesh receiving just 25.7 mm of rain against the normal 53.7 mm between June 1 and June 23.

Commuters wade through a heavy dust storm during afternoon hours, in Noida on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

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The IMD said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into parts of the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, additional areas of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next two to three days. It is expected to move into Jharkhand, the remaining parts of Bihar, and some areas of UP over the following three to four days.

The monsoon made progress over the past 48 hours and advanced on Tuesday into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Telangana and Odisha, besides additional areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) currently passes through Wardha, Raipur, Daltonganj and Motihari.

Rainfall data for the period from June 1 to June 23 shows uneven distribution across the state. Of UP’s 75 districts, 37 recorded a ‘large deficit,’ 17 recorded a ‘deficit,’ 11 recorded ‘normal’ rainfall, five recorded ‘excess’ rainfall, four recorded ‘large excess’ rainfall, and Kaushambi recorded ‘zero’ rainfall.

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{{^usCountry}} Among districts recording large excess rainfall, Agra reported a deviation of 116% above normal, followed by Sambhal (121%), Etah (98%) and Hathras (70%). Excess rainfall was recorded in Kannauj, Bulandshahr, Firozabad, Mathura and Muzaffarnagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among districts recording large excess rainfall, Agra reported a deviation of 116% above normal, followed by Sambhal (121%), Etah (98%) and Hathras (70%). Excess rainfall was recorded in Kannauj, Bulandshahr, Firozabad, Mathura and Muzaffarnagar. {{/usCountry}}

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Eleven districts, including Lucknow’s neighbouring districts such as Kanpur City and Farrukhabad, recorded rainfall within the normal range. These districts included Azamgarh, Ballia, Kanpur City, Maharajganj, Badaun, Baghpat, Etawah, Hapur, Meerut and Moradabad.

Seventeen districts recorded deficient rainfall, including Gorakhpur, Sitapur, Raebareli, Sultanpur, Bareilly, Bijnor, Rampur, Saharanpur and Shahjahanpur.

The situation was more severe in 37 districts that reported large deficient rainfall. These included Lucknow, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Deoria, Kushinagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Jhansi and several districts in Bundelkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

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Regional data showed East UP received only 20.9 mm rainfall against a normal 60.7 mm, while West UP recorded 32.7 mm against the normal 43.9 mm.

The normal date for monsoon onset was June 18 in Gorakhpur, June 23 in Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj, June 24 in Jhansi and Bareilly, June 25 in Mainpuri, and June 27 in Agra and Bijnor. With the monsoon now expected by the end of June, most parts of the state are likely to witness a delayed onset this year.