Montha at work: Jhansi, Barabanki & Amethi record lowest max temp in October

Jhansi, Barabanki and Fursatganj (Amethi) recorded the lowest maximum temperature for October, the weatherman said on Thursday. Jhansi recorded a steep drop of 10.7 degrees in the maximum temperature and recorded 22 degrees Celsius as an aftereffect of Cyclone Montha. It rained through the day sending the mercury on a run south in Lucknow, on Thursday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Barabanki recorded a maximum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius after a drop of 8.6 degrees, while Gorakhpur recorded a maximum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius after a drop of 8.7 degrees and Fursatganj recorded 23.2 degrees Celsius with a drop of 8.2 degrees in the maximum temperature.

The earlier lowest temperature recorded in Barabanki was 23 degrees Celsius on October 14, 2014; in Jhansi 22.1 degrees Celsius on October 28, 2015, and Fursatganj 24.4 degrees Celsius on October 14, 2014.

Senior scientist at the Lucknow Meteorological Department, Atul Kumar Singh, said that rainfall is predicted over Eastern and Central parts of the state and Bundelkhand areas on Friday.

“Isolated rainfall over Eastern UP is expected on Friday while weather predictions show clear weather from Saturday onwards. The maximum temperatures are expected to increase by 5-7 degrees from Friday onwards while minimum temperatures are expected to decrease by 4-6 degrees from Sunday onwards. The changes in weather will ensure colder mornings and nights in the state,” said Singh.

On Friday, heavy rain is likely in Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Deoria and surrounding areas. Thunderstorms are expected in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and surrounding areas.

Lko gets 22.9 mm rain, more expected on Friday

As a side effect of cyclone ‘Montha’, a steady drizzle persisted in the state capital throughout Thursday. The weatherman measured the downpour at 22.9 mm.

The forecast for Friday is cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain/thundershowers while the maximum and minimum temperature will be around 26 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“A light rainfall along with an overcast is expected on Friday, while it will remain partly cloudy on Saturday. There will also be a slight increase in day and night temperatures from Friday onwards, as both day and night temperatures fell drastically in the last few days,” said senior scientist at the Lucknow Meteorological Department.

Some areas also complained about water-logging. However, it lasted only for a few hours.