Moradabad youth shot dead after argument over car-bike collision

LUCKNOW A 22-year-old youth was shot dead in a road rage incident at Mehbulla Ganj locality in UP’s Moradabad late on Wednesday night, after a heated argument over a car-motorcycle collision around 10.30pm turned ugly, said police on Thursday. Soon after the incident, the victim’s family and relatives, along with many people, reached Katghar police station and staged a protest. (Pic for representation)

The victim was identified as Harsh alias Sidhu, resident of Valmiki Basti under Kathgar police station limits. He had gone to attend a birthday party with his friend, Sumit, in Mehbulla Ganj. On his way back home, the victim got into an argument with two persons, Rajesh Rastogi and his son Lakshya Rastogi, in the Joshiyan Mohalla area over overtaking their vehicle, said ASP (Moradabad) Akhilesh Bhadauria.

A heated argument ensued, and the accused, Rajesh and Lakshya, allegedly opened fire at Harsh. The victim sustained bullet injuries and was later rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Soon after the incident, the victim’s family and relatives, along with many people, reached Katghar police station and staged a protest. The protesting members also blocked the road, demanding action against those involved.

The ASP informed that the police registered an FIR against the father-son duo under IPC sections 302 (charges of murder), 307 (attempt to murder), Arms Act (possession and use of illegal weapon) and SC/ST Act (atrocities against Schedule Caste community) at the Katghar police station. He said investigation was on whether the incident took place over road rage, or it was a fallout of some old enmity between two groups.

Another police official informed that one of the two accused, Lakshit Rastogi, had been taken into custody and was being interrogated while raids were being carried out in search of his father Rajesh Rastogi.

Father of the deceased, Guddu Valmiki, informed that Sidhu, along with his friend Sumit had gone to attend a birthday party of their common friend. The incident took place when Sidhu was returning home in the car along with Sumit and two other friends. He said Lakshit Rastogi and his father entered a confrontation after their motorcycle collided with the car.

He alleged the father-son duo brought a country-made firearm and a sharp-edged weapon from their house, after which the confrontation took an ugly turn. Rajesh Rastogi allegedly opened fire on Sidhu while his son allegedly attacked Sumit with a sharp-edged weapon. Sidhu succumbed to his injuries later during treatment at a hospital while Sumit was undergoing treatment, added the deceased’s father.