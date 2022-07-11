More women adopting family planning methods: NFHS-5 survey
Women adopting family planning methods have increased over the years, national family health survey-5 (NFHS-5) data has revealed. According to this data, 62.4% women from 15 to 49 years of age use some kind of family planning method. This percentage was 45.5% in NFHS-4.
The NFHS-5 data came in January this year and has compiled survey done in 2019-20 while in NFHS-4 response of people surveyed in 2015-16 were compiled. The NFHS-5 fact sheet was compiled on the basis of response from 70710 households including 93124 women and 12043 men.
While welcoming the increasing number of women taking to family planning, experts however stressed on the need to ensure that these were adopted by all. “Family planning needs to be adopted by one and all. This will ensure all the couples have a basket of choice to bring up a healthy family and educate all their children,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.
Several programmes were conducted to mark world population day. A seminar was conducted at the office of chief medical officer, Lucknow while at health centres ‘Mr and Mrs smart programme’ was conducted.
The Indian medical Association, Lucknow also organised an event that was addressed by its president Dr Manish Tandon and Dr Sanjay Saxena, honorary secretary. “Across the world 22.5 crore women have unwanted pregnancy and the basic reason behind it is lack of knowledge and accessibility to family planning methods. Family planning is the responsibility of both men and women and in Indian scenario, men should have more responsibility,’ doctors said.
New umbrella body of Uttar Pradesh farmers to hold first protest today
A Sanyukt Kisan Morcha that has been set up in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) to highlight farmers' issues and to get them resolved will hold its first protest across the state on Tuesday. Twenty-two farmer organisations have set up the SKM on June 26. “On July 12, the leaders of the new farmers' body would stage protests across the state and later hand over memorandum to officials at district headquarters,” he said.
Electricity Bill should not be tabled, AIEPF asks CMs to intervene
Urging the chief ministers of all the states to persuade the Central government not to table the controversial Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 during the monsoon session of Parliament, the All-India Power Engineers' Federation has threatened to launch a countrywide agitation if the bill was tabled without prior consultations. AIEPF chairman Shailendra Dubey further said that as far as giving a choice of power supply to consumers was concerned, this was a complete hoax.
Ludhiana | Man, 4 aides carjack ex-employer’s vechicle
A man and Simranjit's four accomplices on Monday carjacked a concrete mixer vehicle of the company where he worked after injuring the driver. The accused is Simranjit Singh of Batala and his four aides are yet to be identified. He had been replaced by one Jatinder Singh of Mundian Kalan. On July 10, Simranjit called Daljinder Singh of Mohali, who is a transporter and demanded ₹20,000 to release the vehicle. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Woman jumps in front of train along with son
A 32-year-old mother of two allegedly committed suicide along with her son by jumping in front of Amritsar bound frontier mail at Maliyana railway crossing on Sunday evening, police said. The two died on the spot, police said. The woman along with her 8-year-old son jumped in front of the moving train, however, her 10-year-old daughter somehow managed to escape the accident by releasing herself from her mother's grip.
Ludhiana | Woman, lover booked for abetting husband’s suicide
After a 30-year-old labourer ended his life by consuming poison at Mundian Khurd village, his wife and her alleged lover have been booked by Jamalpur police. The complainant stated that his son had married the accused woman 10 years ago and the couple has a 7-year-old son. He added that his daughter-in-law had got into an illicit relationship with Parwinder Singh alias Tota of Takhra village.
