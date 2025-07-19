Mosquito breeding: Violatorsin Lucknow face 500 fine, additional penalty

To curb vector-borne diseases during the ongoing monsoon season, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has begun penalising individuals and institutions found responsible for mosquito breeding conditions. Spot fines are being issued as part of the ‘Communicable Disease Control Campaign’, the civic body said in a release on Saturday. The penalty applies equally to landlords, tenants, shopkeepers, institutions, and construction sites. (For representation)

City health officer PK Srivastava confirmed that LMC teams are taking strict action against those allowing water to stagnate in and around homes, shops, rooftops, pots, containers, or coolers. Violators face fines of up to ₹500, with an additional penalty of ₹20 per day if breeding conditions persist.

The penalty applies equally to landlords, tenants, shopkeepers, institutions, and construction sites. Challans are being issued wherever mosquito larvae are found. Fogging, anti-larval spraying, and drain-cleaning operations have been intensified across all 110 wards. Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar is overseeing the campaign along with additional municipal commissioners, zonal sanitation officers, and the city health officer, the release said.

Engineering, Jalkal, and road repair departments have been instructed to coordinate efforts to prevent waterlogging. Municipal officials have urged residents to eliminate standing water around their homes and report any mosquito breeding sites to the nearest ward office or the LMC helpline.

“Public support is crucial. We can only keep Lucknow clean, safe, and disease-free if every resident does their part,” an LMC official said.