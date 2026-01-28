Mosquitoes, mafia ruled eastern UP under previous regimes: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on previous governments, accusing them of abandoning eastern Uttar Pradesh to mosquitoes, mafia and deadly encephalitis outbreaks that claimed children’s lives for decades. CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the five-day ‘Siddharthnagar Mahotsav’, in Siddharthnagar on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Siddharthnagar Mahotsav, CM Yogi said, “People of sick mentality had made Siddharthnagar and eastern UP sick. It was brought into the embrace of mosquitoes and mafia and what was the result? Encephalitis killed children of the minority and Dalit community.”

“For us they were children of Uttar Pradesh and not a vote bank. The double-engine government managed to eliminate encephalitis that wreak havoc for decades, in a couple of years. No child now dies of encephalitis,” the CM said.

Reflecting on the transformation of Siddharthnagar, the CM said a medical college, Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College, is now operational and a nursing college has been established.

The CM laid the foundation and dedicated projects worth ₹1,052 crore to the public. A total of 229 projects were announced.

He thanked the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the UP Legislative Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey and SP MLA Domariaganj Saiyada Khatoon for attending the function.

“Development schemes in the district are being implemented based on proposals and sustained efforts of public representatives, with the government acting as a facilitator by providing funds without discrimination,” Yogi said.

The CM stressed the importance of water conservation, revival of village ponds, and providing global recognition to Kala Namak rice under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

He said festivals like the Siddharthnagar Mahotsav provide a platform to promote local art, culture and traditions, while boosting tourism and employment opportunities for local youth.

Yogi stated that welfare schemes such as free ration, toilets, housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat cards are being delivered to every eligible beneficiary without discrimination.

The CM referred to the historical relevance of the region, noting that relics of Lord Buddha taken from Piprahwa over a century ago were recently traced during an auction abroad following efforts of the local MP and the state government.

He stated that interstate and international road networks, including four-lane highways, are being strengthened. The Gorakhpur-Shamli Economic Corridor passing through Itwa, Dumariyaganj, and Bansi is expected to emerge as a new engine of growth for the district.

CM Yogi condoles Ajit Pawar’s death in plane crash

Following the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences over the loss. Sharing his grief, the CM said, “The plane accident in Baramati, resulting in the demise of Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and others, is extremely saddening and heart-wrenching. Human beings are God’s supreme creation, and the values of dignity, security and equality must guide society forward.”