Mother-daughter duo discharged from KGMU after kidney transplant

Twenty-six years after giving birth, a mother once again gave life to her daughter by donating one of her kidneys. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Both walked out of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) with a kidney each on Thursday, as doctors gave them a clean bill of health, roughly three-weeks after the kidney transplant operation.

This was the sixth kidney transplant done since the separate unit for renal transplant began. The daughter, a resident of Talkatora, was suffering with kidney problems for long, and was under treatment at KGMU for the past four-years.

Her condition had worsened due to blood pressure that she suffered from since childhood and was taking four different BP drugs to keep her blood pressure under control.

She had been undergoing treatment at KGMU since 2021 and became dependent on dialysis in 2023. As doctors found her kidney shrinking due to the disease, they suggested a transplant and the match was found with her mother Pushpa Devi.

The operating team was led by Dr Vishwajeet Singh of the urology department along with Dr Vivek Singh, Dr BP Singh, Dr Manoj Kumar, Dr Mohd Rehan and Dr Krishna Bhandari. Dr Mohd Parvez from anaesthesia and Dr Durgesh from nephrology were also part of the surgery along with other doctors.

“The mother and daughter now have a kidney each and since they were fit, they were discharged. They will come for follow-ups as guided but can live a normal life with some precautions explained to them,” said the doctors.

Both the recipient and donor need to remain on certain medication for a few months. The recipient needs medicine to ensure the body accepts foreign body, the donated kidney. The donor too will take some medicines for a few weeks.