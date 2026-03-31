MP-UP Sahyog Sammelan: Naxalism eliminated, development now gaining pace, says Mohan Yadav

Accusing the opposition of promoting Naxalism for vested interests, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday claimed the menace had been wiped out due to the efforts of Union home minister Amit Shah. An MoU was signed between the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and the Mahakal Temple Administration in Ujjain to strengthen administrative coordination and facilitate information exchange. (HT)

Addressing the MP-UP Sahyog Sammelan at a hotel in Varanasi, Yadav said opposition leaders who once encouraged Naxalism had ultimately fallen victim to it. “With the concerted efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, Lal Salaam has received its last salute. The country has been liberated from Naxalism, and development is now gaining momentum in regions one affected by it,” he said.

Noting that parts of Madhya Pradesh were earlier affected by Naxalism, Yadav said the government was now focusing on their development.

He also laid stress on growing cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in governance and religious tourism, saying the two states were working to script a new chapter through a shared development vision. He highlighted collaboration in infrastructure and the economy, adding that the Ken-Betwa Link Project would transform the fortunes of farmers in both states by improving irrigation and ensuring affordable, uninterrupted power supply.

Earlier, Yadav offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and reviewed its management systems, including crowd control, darshan arrangements and the app-based token system.

MoU signed

An MoU was signed between the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and the Mahakal Temple Administration in Ujjain to strengthen administrative coordination and facilitate information exchange. Yadav said the experience gained in Varanasi would be useful for preparations for Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain. He added that lessons from the Prayagraj Kumbh and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor were being incorporated into long-term planning for pilgrimage management.

Mahanatya on King Vikramditya

Yadav said that a grand theatrical production, Mahanatya (mega play), on Ujjain’s Emperor Vikramaditya would be staged in Varanasi from April 3 to April 5. Organised by the Emperor Vikramaditya Research Institute, the play will feature the participation of hundreds of artistes.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony at BLW ground on April 3. UP ministers Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and Rakesh Sachan were also present.